Covid-19 Greeece – 124 new cases

A total of 124 new cases of coronavirus were announced today by the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY).

The total number of cases is 4973, of which 54.6% are men.

1349 (27.1%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2479 (49.8%) are related to an already known case.

Thirteen patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years, with 3 (23.1%) being women and the rest men. 69.2% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 129 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There was one more death recorded in the past day bringing the number of fatalities to 210. Of these, 67 (31.9%) women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 76 years and 95.7% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.