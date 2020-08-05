Covid-19 Greece – 121 new cases reported

Another 121 cases of the Cpvid-19 virus were announced by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY), shortly before the briefing of Nikos Hardalias and Sotiris Tsiodras began.

According to the geographical distribution, a large increase is recorded in northern Greece. In Thessaloniki alone, 47 new cases were identified, while 8 cases were recorded in Halkidiki, with 5 of them being related to baptism. Another 26 cases were identified in Attica.

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced: “Today we report 121 new cases of the new virus in the country, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases is 4,855, of which 54.6% are men.

1,325 (27.3%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,403 (49.5%) are related to an already known case.

13 of our fellow citizens are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years. 3 (23.1%) are women and the rest are men. 69.2% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 129 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, no new deaths have been recorded and we have a total of 209 deaths in the country. 67 (32.1%) women and the rest men. The median age of our dying fellow citizens was 76 years and 95.7% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over “.