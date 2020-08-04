LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Russia surprises Cyprus with move to scrap tax deal

4 August 2020
33 Views

Russia’s finance ministry said on Monday it would scrap an agreement with Cyprus aimed at avoiding double taxation after talks to modify the deal failed, a decision that surprised Cyprus, which said talks were still under way.

Russia suggested the move could encourage Russian businesses registered on the island to transfer soon-to-be unprofitable holding structures back home. Any significant exodus would be a blow for the Cypriot economy.

The Mediterranean island, with its light regulation, use of English law and double taxation treaty with Moscow, has been an important destination for Russian entrepreneurs and firms.

But with Russia’s economy bruised by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Vladimir Putin in March proposed a 15% tax on all interest and dividend payments leaving Russia to combat capital outflows, to start from Jan. 1, 2021.

At the time, he warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with foreign partners who did not accept its suggestions.

Source: Reuters

You may be interested

Covid-19 – Professor Tsiodras warns young people can fall seriously ill
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

Covid-19 – Professor Tsiodras warns young people can fall seriously ill

makis - Aug 04, 2020

Infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras expressed the concern of experts about the spike of Covid-19 cases in Greece during an…

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant

Panos - Aug 04, 2020

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced the startup of its Barakah nuclear power plant, scoring another first for…

Driver dials 999 during Newcastle police chase and says “abort or I’ll drive off bridge”
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Driver dials 999 during Newcastle police chase and says “abort or I’ll drive off bridge”

Panos - Aug 04, 2020

A dangerous driver who rang 999 during a police pursuit and ordered the officers to stop following him could be…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 – Professor Tsiodras warns young people can fall seriously ill
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

Covid-19 – Professor Tsiodras warns young people can fall seriously ill

makis - Aug 04, 2020

Infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras expressed the concern of experts about the spike of Covid-19 cases in Greece during an extra-ordinary press briefing held on Tuesday with…

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant

Panos - Aug 04, 2020

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced the startup of its Barakah nuclear power plant, scoring another first for the Arab world. The announcement, coinciding with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 – Professor Tsiodras warns young people can fall seriously ill
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

Covid-19 – Professor Tsiodras warns young people can fall seriously ill

makis - Aug 04, 2020

Infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras expressed the concern of experts about the spike of Covid-19 cases in Greece during an extra-ordinary press briefing held on Tuesday with…

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant

Panos - Aug 04, 2020

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced the startup of its Barakah nuclear power plant, scoring another first for the Arab world. The announcement, coinciding with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments