Scientists revive microbes from 100 million years ago
Scientists have successfully revived microbes that had lain dormant at the bottom of the sea since the age of the dinosaurs, allowing the organisms to eat and even multiply after eons in the deep.
Their research sheds light on the remarkable survival power of some of Earth’s most primitive species, which can exist for tens of millions of years with barely any oxygen or food before springing back to life in the lab.
A team led by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology analyzed ancient sediment samples deposited more than 100 million years ago on the seabed of the South Pacific.
The region is renowned for having far fewer nutrients in its sediment than normal, making it a far-from-ideal site to maintain life over millennia.
Source: AFP
You may be interested
Mystery of Stonehenge’s giant pillars solved at lastPanos - Jul 31, 2020
The prehistoric builders of Stonehenge are renowned for hauling the megalithic bluestones 140 miles from the Preseli Mountains in north…
Room with a view: Virgin Galactic gives peek at spacecraft cabinPanos - Jul 31, 2020
The Virgin Galactic spaceship that will someday carry very moneyed tourists boasts windows and cameras galore for easy selfies with…
Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for TurkeyPanos - Jul 31, 2020
Turkey’s lira is back in the spotlight. After two months of stability, the currency is testing the 7-per-dollar threshold and…
Leave a Comment