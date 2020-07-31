Room with a view: Virgin Galactic gives peek at spacecraft cabin

The Virgin Galactic spaceship that will someday carry very moneyed tourists boasts windows and cameras galore for easy selfies with planet Earth.

The company, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, provided a virtual tour Tuesday of the inside of the ship that will transport people willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a brief taste of being at the edge of space.

Besides all the windows and cameras, the craft will have a mirror in the back of the cabin so people can admire themselves.

There is no firm date for the first commercial flight and the company has repeatedly pushed it back, but executives said recently it is a question of months and not years away.

Several test flights must still be made before Branson himself steps aboard.

