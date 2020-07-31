LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Room with a view: Virgin Galactic gives peek at spacecraft cabin

31 July 2020
26 Views

The Virgin Galactic spaceship that will someday carry very moneyed tourists boasts windows and cameras galore for easy selfies with planet Earth.

The company, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, provided a virtual tour Tuesday of the inside of the ship that will transport people willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a brief taste of being at the edge of space.

Besides all the windows and cameras, the craft will have a mirror in the back of the cabin so people can admire themselves.

There is no firm date for the first commercial flight and the company has repeatedly pushed it back, but executives said recently it is a question of months and not years away.

Several test flights must still be made before Branson himself steps aboard.

Source: AFP

You may be interested

Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey
SLIDE
shares16 views
SLIDE
shares16 views

Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey

makis - Jul 31, 2020

Turkey’s lira is back in the spotlight. After two months of stability, the currency is testing the 7-per-dollar threshold and…

Mystery of Stonehenge’s giant pillars solved at last
WORLD
shares21 views
WORLD
shares21 views

Mystery of Stonehenge’s giant pillars solved at last

Panos - Jul 31, 2020

The prehistoric builders of Stonehenge are renowned for hauling the megalithic bluestones 140 miles from the Preseli Mountains in north…

Scientists revive microbes from 100 million years ago
WORLD
shares24 views
WORLD
shares24 views

Scientists revive microbes from 100 million years ago

Panos - Jul 31, 2020

Scientists have successfully revived microbes that had lain dormant at the bottom of the sea since the age of the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey
SLIDE
shares16 views
SLIDE
shares16 views

Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey

makis - Jul 31, 2020

Turkey’s lira is back in the spotlight. After two months of stability, the currency is testing the 7-per-dollar threshold and tumbling to record lows versus the euro,…

Mystery of Stonehenge’s giant pillars solved at last
WORLD
shares21 views
WORLD
shares21 views

Mystery of Stonehenge’s giant pillars solved at last

Panos - Jul 31, 2020

The prehistoric builders of Stonehenge are renowned for hauling the megalithic bluestones 140 miles from the Preseli Mountains in north Pembrokeshire, west Wales, to their final home…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey
SLIDE
shares16 views
SLIDE
shares16 views

Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey

makis - Jul 31, 2020

Turkey’s lira is back in the spotlight. After two months of stability, the currency is testing the 7-per-dollar threshold and tumbling to record lows versus the euro,…

Mystery of Stonehenge’s giant pillars solved at last
WORLD
shares21 views
WORLD
shares21 views

Mystery of Stonehenge’s giant pillars solved at last

Panos - Jul 31, 2020

The prehistoric builders of Stonehenge are renowned for hauling the megalithic bluestones 140 miles from the Preseli Mountains in north Pembrokeshire, west Wales, to their final home…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments