Seven European countries that are worried about a second wave

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the UK could impose further restrictions on European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits the continent.

It comes after England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty reportedly told ministers that 10 Britons who tested positive for coronavirus after July 1 said they had come back from Spain.

The Iberian nation has seen a large spike in cases, with 900 in the past two days alone, as Spanish authorities warn the country could be facing the start of a second major outbreak.

France

Authorities in France have said the “R” rate of infection is now up to 1.3, suggesting that infected people are contaminating 1.3 other people on average.

The country has reported an increasing number of new infections in recent days, with 1,130 announced on Friday.

Infection indicators now resemble those seen in May, when France was coming out of its strict two-month lockdown.

“We have thus erased much of the progress that we’d achieved in the first weeks of lockdown-easing,” a spokesperson for the French government said on Tuesday.

They appealed for a return to “collective discipline,” asking people to work from home and get tested if they have any suspicions of infection.

