LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Monastery of Panagia Soumela reopens, divine liturgy to take place on August 15

30 July 2020
2 Views

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in an announcement on Wednesday, confirmed that a divine liturgy for the Feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary – the equivalent of the Feast of the Assumption – will be held at the Holy Monastery of Panagia Soumela in Turkey, which has reopened after five years of renovations.

In a telephone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, the Patriarch thanked him for the systematic renovation at the monastery, which reopened on that day.

You may be interested

Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners

Panos - Jul 30, 2020

In 2020, the retroactive payments to the pensioners will be paid in a lump sum, according to the court decision,…

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - Jul 30, 2020

Fair weather with higher temperatures are forecast for Thursday. Northerly winds up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures ranging…

Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners
POLITICS
shares24 views
POLITICS
shares24 views

Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners

makis - Jul 29, 2020

In 2020, the retroactive payments to the pensioners will be paid in a lump sum, according to the court decision,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners

Panos - Jul 30, 2020

In 2020, the retroactive payments to the pensioners will be paid in a lump sum, according to the court decision, said the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis…

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - Jul 30, 2020

Fair weather with higher temperatures are forecast for Thursday. Northerly winds up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures ranging from 21C to 38C in northern parts,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensioners

Panos - Jul 30, 2020

In 2020, the retroactive payments to the pensioners will be paid in a lump sum, according to the court decision, said the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis…

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - Jul 30, 2020

Fair weather with higher temperatures are forecast for Thursday. Northerly winds up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures ranging from 21C to 38C in northern parts,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments