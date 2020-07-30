Barbaros outside Famagusta – Stop all activities in the Cyprus EEZ, says US State Department

Turkey continues its provocations with undiminished intensity, changing the direction for the time being from Greece to Cyprus.

The eyes of both Nicosia and Athens are focused on the Turkish research vessel “Barbaros”, which sailed north, between Turkey and Cyprus, to conduct seismic surveys in the south and east of Cyprus. It is on its way to the occupied Apostolos Andreas in order to then approach the area that has been booked by Turkey for surveys with an illegal NAVTEX, which is valid until September 20th.

According to information cited by MEGA Channel, the Turkish investigator is accompanied by a Turkish corvette.

The movement of Barbaros is also confirmed by the tracking system of the marine traffic ships, where it can be seen that it has moved away from its homeport where it was located. As it is mentioned, Barbaros, which is now, since Thursday morning east of Cyprus, moving at a speed of 4.9 knots outside Famagusta.

The State Department again urged Turkey to immediately stop operations within the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).