Weather forecast: Fair
9 Views
Generally fair weather on Wednesday, with chance of local showers in the afternoon in Macedonia and possibly at higher elevations in Thrace and Thessaly.
Northerly winds from 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 37C in northern parts, from 22C to 37C in western Greece, from 23C to 31C in the Cycladic Islands and Crete.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views
How Turkey is sending Muslim Uighurs back to China without breaking its promisePanos - Jul 29, 2020
She was chatting to her son, when the phone call was suddenly interrupted. And that was the last anyone heard…
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views
Petsas: Turkey’s decision to de-escalate tension a ‘positive action’Panos - Jul 29, 2020
Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas on Tuesday said Turkey's decision for a de-escalation of tension in the southeastern Mediterranean was a…
SLIDE
shares25 views
SLIDE
shares25 views
Turkey suspends seismic surveys: “Let’s wait for a while”, says Erdogan’s spokesmanmakis - Jul 28, 2020
According to the representative of the Turkish presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, the seismic surveys will be halted. Ibrahim Kalin announced the…
Leave a Comment