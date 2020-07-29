Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girl

German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching a site near Hanover, prosecutors have told local media.

Footage from the scene shows heavy machinery being used in the search.

Sky’s crime correspondent Martin Brunt said: “It’s a dramatic development. Police in Germany started digging at an allotment area near Hanover this morning, where Christian B, the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann investigation lived for a period some years ago.

“The public prosecutor’s office and the federal police have confirmed to local media and to our own reporter in Germany that this is connected to the Madeleine McCann investigation.”

He added: “Since this morning an area of trees has been cleared. Police are there, there are forensic officers there as part of this investigation. A mini excavator is being used to dig the land and there is some activity at least just off the side of the road there.

