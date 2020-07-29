Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & stores

The mandatory use of the mask from tomorrow, Wednesday July 29, in stores and public places was announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias.

Specifically, it will be necessary to use a mask in retail & services, banks, doctor’s offices, municipal stores, food shops (bakeries, butchers, etc.), hairdressers & beauty centers.

Mr. Hardalias noted that the mandatory use of the mask in public transport and taxis for passengers and drivers as well as in supermarkets as well as for employees in restaurants is still in force.

In fact, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection announced that the controls, especially on public transport in areas where there is an increase in coronavirus cases, will be meticulous.

Mr. Hardalias stressed that it is important to adhere to the rules of hygiene and to avoid gatherings.

At the same time, he stated that there have been 171.138 tests that have been carried out in total, per entrance gate, in the country from July 1st to July 26th, while at the moment the active cases of COVID-19 amount to 429.