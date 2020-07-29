Facebook takes EU antitrust regulators to court
US technology giant Facebook is suing EU regulators after a spat between the two parties erupted over access to company documents as part of an ongoing antitrust probe.
EU competition enforcers have been investigating Facebook for practices related to the use of data in apps since last year, as well as reviewing how the company operates its online marketplace.
As part of the EU’s ongoing investigations it has transpired that Facebook is appealing the Commission’s right to access thousands of “irrelevant” documents that contain “highly personal information”, the company has confirmed.
A source familiar with the matter informed Euractiv that the Commission had demanded access to Facebook documents with over 2,500 search strings, including very broad keyword criteria.
“With such criteria, this would yield hundreds of thousands of documents,” the source said. “Many of which would highlight personal and completely irrelevant personal information.”
Moreover, since the launch of the investigations last year, Facebook has provided over 300,000 documents to the Commission, but the company says that the thousands more requested by the EU executive could compromise sensitive personal information, which would not be conducive to the ongoing probe.
Source: Euractiv
You may be interested
Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girlPanos - Jul 29, 2020
German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching a site near Hanover, prosecutors have told local media. Footage…
Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & storesPanos - Jul 29, 2020
The mandatory use of the mask from tomorrow, Wednesday July 29, in stores and public places was announced by the…
How Turkey is sending Muslim Uighurs back to China without breaking its promisePanos - Jul 29, 2020
She was chatting to her son, when the phone call was suddenly interrupted. And that was the last anyone heard…
Leave a Comment