LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Facebook takes EU antitrust regulators to court

29 July 2020
7 Views

US technology giant Facebook is suing EU regulators after a spat between the two parties erupted over access to company documents as part of an ongoing antitrust probe.

EU competition enforcers have been investigating Facebook for practices related to the use of data in apps since last year, as well as reviewing how the company operates its online marketplace.

As part of the EU’s ongoing investigations it has transpired that Facebook is appealing the Commission’s right to access thousands of “irrelevant” documents that contain “highly personal information”, the company has confirmed.

A source familiar with the matter informed Euractiv that the Commission had demanded access to Facebook documents with over 2,500 search strings, including very broad keyword criteria.

“With such criteria, this would yield hundreds of thousands of documents,” the source said. “Many of which would highlight personal and completely irrelevant personal information.”

Moreover, since the launch of the investigations last year, Facebook has provided over 300,000 documents to the Commission, but the company says that the thousands more requested by the EU executive could compromise sensitive personal information, which would not be conducive to the ongoing probe.

Source: Euractiv

You may be interested

Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girl
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girl

Panos - Jul 29, 2020

German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching a site near Hanover, prosecutors have told local media. Footage…

Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & stores
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & stores

Panos - Jul 29, 2020

The mandatory use of the mask from tomorrow, Wednesday July 29, in stores and public places was announced by the…

How Turkey is sending Muslim Uighurs back to China without breaking its promise
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

How Turkey is sending Muslim Uighurs back to China without breaking its promise

Panos - Jul 29, 2020

She was chatting to her son, when the phone call was suddenly interrupted. And that was the last anyone heard…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girl
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girl

Panos - Jul 29, 2020

German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching a site near Hanover, prosecutors have told local media. Footage from the scene shows heavy machinery being…

Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & stores
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & stores

Panos - Jul 29, 2020

The mandatory use of the mask from tomorrow, Wednesday July 29, in stores and public places was announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girl
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girl

Panos - Jul 29, 2020

German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching a site near Hanover, prosecutors have told local media. Footage from the scene shows heavy machinery being…

Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & stores
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Greece: Mandatory use of mask in banks, local authorities & stores

Panos - Jul 29, 2020

The mandatory use of the mask from tomorrow, Wednesday July 29, in stores and public places was announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments