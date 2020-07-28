LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Kikilias: The best way to deal with coronavirus is individual behavior

28 July 2020
24 Views

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, in an interview with Skai TV on Monday, spoke about the successful management of the coronavirus crisis.

“No one could have imagined that we would face a pandemic, the biggest public health crisis. The important thing is that we were able to organise the National Health System, which had many problems coming out of the [economic] crisis.

You may be interested

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited…

Turkey on the Warpath – Analysis
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Turkey on the Warpath – Analysis

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Turkey is currently involved in quite a few international military conflicts — both against its own neighbors such as Greece,…

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Generally fair weather on Tuesday, with chance of local showers in the afternoon in Macedonia and possibly at higher elevations…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the places Americans can travel to this…

Turkey on the Warpath – Analysis
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Turkey on the Warpath – Analysis

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Turkey is currently involved in quite a few international military conflicts — both against its own neighbors such as Greece, Armenia, Iraq, Syria and Cyprus, and against…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the places Americans can travel to this…

Turkey on the Warpath – Analysis
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Turkey on the Warpath – Analysis

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Turkey is currently involved in quite a few international military conflicts — both against its own neighbors such as Greece, Armenia, Iraq, Syria and Cyprus, and against…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments