First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos
The first underwater museum in Greece, being a real reference point not only for the Sporades but for the whole country, opens its gates on Saturday, August 1st, in Alonissos.
The underwater museum, which was located very close to the shores of the uninhabited island of Peristera and a stone’s throw from the east coast of Alonissos, will welcome its first visitors on August 1 when the inauguration will take place. Visitors will be able to dive down and admire the exhibits that are on the famous 5th-century BC shipwreck at the bottom of the sea from Monday, August 3 to Thursday, October 2.
You may be interested
Turkey suspends seismic surveys: “Let’s wait for a while”, says Erdogan’s spokesmanmakis - Jul 28, 2020
According to the representative of the Turkish presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, the seismic surveys will be halted. Ibrahim Kalin announced the…
NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yetPanos - Jul 28, 2020
With eight successful Mars landings, NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover. The spacecraft Perseverance — set for…
Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021Panos - Jul 28, 2020
Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited…
Leave a Comment