Weather Forecast: Mostly fair

27 July 2020
Weather on Monday will be fair nationwide, except for clouds in the northern regions of Macedonia and Thrace, where rain will fall in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Winds will blow northerly to north-westerly at 3-5 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean.

