Weather Forecast: Mostly fair
6 Views
Weather on Monday will be fair nationwide, except for clouds in the northern regions of Macedonia and Thrace, where rain will fall in the afternoon and early evening hours.
Winds will blow northerly to north-westerly at 3-5 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views
Israel is diving into the troubled Eastern MediterraneanPanos - Jul 27, 2020
The Israeli cabinet last week approved a pipeline deal to move gas offshore via Cyprus to Greece and Europe. The…
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views
Crisis in the Aegean: Ready for everything despite the de-escalation in KastelorizoPanos - Jul 27, 2020
The tensions caused by Turkey in its relations with Greece seems to be de-escalating after the constant pressure of Germany,…
SLIDE
shares71 views
SLIDE
shares71 views
Muslim ceremony performed in Hagia Sophia ahead of first prayers (video)makis - Jul 24, 2020
Turkish President Erdogan arrived at the Hagia Sophia a little before 12pm as the Islamic ceremony has started before theT…
Leave a Comment