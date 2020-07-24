LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Sunny

24 July 2020
Fair weather is forecast on Friday.

Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 36C in northern Greece, 18C and 34C in the west, from 20C to 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 22C and 30C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 24C to 35C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, temperatures between 22C and 34C.

