LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

French President Macron: EU should not leave security of eastern Mediterranean to Turkey

24 July 2020
19 Views

It would be a major mistake for the European Union to leave security in the eastern Mediterranean in the hands of other actors, mainly Turkey, French President Emanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiadis in Paris.

The French president added that those violating maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean should be sanctioned.

As Mr. Macron said addressing the Cypriot President, “you know how you can count on France’s support on this issue. Europe must defend its sovereignty with great determination”.

You may be interested

EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on Turkey
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on Turkey

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

“The time has come to act, to consider imposing sanctions on Turkey,” Manfred Weber, the head of the European People’s…

Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

Fair weather is forecast on Friday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on Turkey
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on Turkey

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

“The time has come to act, to consider imposing sanctions on Turkey,” Manfred Weber, the head of the European People’s Party (EPP) said at an extraordinary session…

Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on Friday in protestation of the opening of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on Turkey
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on Turkey

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

“The time has come to act, to consider imposing sanctions on Turkey,” Manfred Weber, the head of the European People’s Party (EPP) said at an extraordinary session…

Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on Friday in protestation of the opening of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments