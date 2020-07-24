French President Macron: EU should not leave security of eastern Mediterranean to Turkey
It would be a major mistake for the European Union to leave security in the eastern Mediterranean in the hands of other actors, mainly Turkey, French President Emanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiadis in Paris.
The French president added that those violating maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean should be sanctioned.
As Mr. Macron said addressing the Cypriot President, “you know how you can count on France’s support on this issue. Europe must defend its sovereignty with great determination”.
You may be interested
EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on TurkeyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
“The time has come to act, to consider imposing sanctions on Turkey,” Manfred Weber, the head of the European People’s…
Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as MosquePanos - Jul 24, 2020
Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on…
Weather forecast: SunnyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
Fair weather is forecast on Friday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…
Leave a Comment