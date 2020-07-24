EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on Turkey
“The time has come to act, to consider imposing sanctions on Turkey,” Manfred Weber, the head of the European People’s Party (EPP) said at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament, where the conclusions of the recent EU summit were discussed today.
“Regarding the situation in the Mediterranean, we have all seen the military actions on the part of Turkey, we have also seen the decisions on Hagia Sophia which is an example of religious chauvinism, a symbol, and monument of peace and reconciliation has changed now,” he said.
also read
Impressive images of US Armed forces in Alexandroupolis (photos-video)
French President Macron: EU should not leave the security of the eastern Mediterranean to Turkey
Mr. Weber stressed that “the issue is not just Greek-Turkish or Cypriot-Turkish, it is Euro-Turkish” and noted that “we would like to emphasise in the presence of Mr. Michel [President of the European Council] and Mrs von der Leyen [president of the European Commission] that we must send clear messages and that we stand on the side of the Greeks and the Cypriots”.
In closing, Weber said that “of course the channels of communication and dialogue remain open, but it is time to act now, possibly to consider sanctions against Turkey. We must act and act now. “
You may be interested
Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as MosquePanos - Jul 24, 2020
Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on…
French President Macron: EU should not leave security of eastern Mediterranean to TurkeyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
It would be a major mistake for the European Union to leave security in the eastern Mediterranean in the hands…
Weather forecast: SunnyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
Fair weather is forecast on Friday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…
Leave a Comment