Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque
Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on Friday in protestation of the opening of the Hagia Sophia as a Mosque in Constantinople (Istanbul).
As the Holy Synod announced, tomorrow Friday at 20:00, the day of operation of Hagia Sophia as a mosque, a day of mourning and suffering for all Orthodoxy, Christianity and all Hellenism, His Beatitude the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Holy Liturgy of the Akathist Hymn in the Cathedral of Athens.
You may be interested
EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on TurkeyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
“The time has come to act, to consider imposing sanctions on Turkey,” Manfred Weber, the head of the European People’s…
French President Macron: EU should not leave security of eastern Mediterranean to TurkeyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
It would be a major mistake for the European Union to leave security in the eastern Mediterranean in the hands…
Weather forecast: SunnyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
Fair weather is forecast on Friday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…
Leave a Comment