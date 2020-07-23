LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis talks with Russian President Putin about Hagia Sophia and East Med developments

23 July 2020
14 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon.

During the communication the two leaders focused on bilateral relations, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region and the issue of the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque which is a provocation for the entire Orthodox Christian world.

The contact is a significant political development as the Kremlin can exert pressure on Ankara in order to tone down its stance and belligerent actions in the Mediterranean, especially after the the issuing of the NAVTEX and the provocative decision over the Hagia Sophia.

The communication comes after the recent egregious and “inflammatory” statements of the representative of the Russian president, Dmitry Peshkov, who said that … Russian tourists will benefit from the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, because the entrance will be free!

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Jul 23, 2020

Fair weather is forecast on Thursday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…

Warships sailing to Kastelorizo: Tensions rise between Greece and Turkey
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views

Warships sailing to Kastelorizo: Tensions rise between Greece and Turkey

makis - Jul 22, 2020

A large number of Greek warships are sailing towards the region around the island of Kastelorizo in the southeastern Mediterranean,…

No Ballon d’Or winner in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

No Ballon d’Or winner in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic

Panos - Jul 22, 2020

There will be no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing that due to the “lack of sufficient…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Jul 23, 2020

Fair weather is forecast on Thursday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 36C in…

Warships sailing to Kastelorizo: Tensions rise between Greece and Turkey
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views

Warships sailing to Kastelorizo: Tensions rise between Greece and Turkey

makis - Jul 22, 2020

A large number of Greek warships are sailing towards the region around the island of Kastelorizo in the southeastern Mediterranean, as a response to the mobilisation of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Jul 23, 2020

Fair weather is forecast on Thursday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 36C in…

Warships sailing to Kastelorizo: Tensions rise between Greece and Turkey
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views

Warships sailing to Kastelorizo: Tensions rise between Greece and Turkey

makis - Jul 22, 2020

A large number of Greek warships are sailing towards the region around the island of Kastelorizo in the southeastern Mediterranean, as a response to the mobilisation of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments