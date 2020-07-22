Yacht of Sheikh of Qatar arrives in Skiathos

The Sheikh of Qatar and former Prime Minister of the Emirate Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani has once again arrived in his beloved Skiathos to spend part of his holiday.

Sheikh Al Thani arrived in Skiathos with his floating palace, his famous yacht “Al Mirqab”, 133 metres long, which is characterised as one of the largest and most luxurious mega-yachts in the world.

The luxury yacht of the sheikh, coming from the marina of Floisvos, anchored this morning in the bay of Maratha, awarded for many years with the “Blue Flag” and opposite the luxurious emblematic hotel “Skiathos Palace”, will be the talk of the town among the locals and tourists seeing the yacht.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani and his family maintain excellent personal relations with the owners of “Skiathos Palace” but also the mayor of Skiathos Thodoris Tzoumas who had been invited and visited in Doha by the sheikh.

All the necessary health and safety measures have been taken on the yacht and the 50 crew members were tested for COVID-19 before it sailed into the clear blue waters of the Aegean sea. According to sources, there is a permanent medical staff on the yacht as well as a molecular analyzer so that continuous tests can be performed.