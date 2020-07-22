Weather forecast: Fair
Fair weather is forecast on Wednesday.
Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-6 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 19C to 34C in northern Greece, 20C and 34C in the west, from 19C to 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 21C and 32C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 34C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, temperatures between 22C and 33C.
You may be interested
China orders Christians to take down images of Jesus from their homesPanos - Jul 22, 2020
Chinese communist authorities have ordered poor Christian villagers to remove Christian images from their homes and replace them with portraits…
Yacht of Sheikh of Qatar arrives in SkiathosPanos - Jul 22, 2020
The Sheikh of Qatar and former Prime Minister of the Emirate Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani has once again…
Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Hardalias says no plans for new lockdownPanos - Jul 22, 2020
The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, briefed the press corp on Tuesday about the operational developments regarding the…
Leave a Comment