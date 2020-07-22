LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

22 July 2020
Fair weather is forecast on Wednesday.

Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-6 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 19C to 34C in northern Greece, 20C and 34C in the west, from 19C to 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 21C and 32C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 34C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, temperatures between 22C and 33C.

