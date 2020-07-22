No Ballon d’Or winner in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic
There will be no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing that due to the “lack of sufficient fair conditions”, the prize that has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times will not be awarded for this calendar year.
A prestigious Golden Ball has been handed out to the best player on the planet since 1956, however, the decision has been taken that it would not be right to pick out a leading performer given the circumstances in which professional sport is currently being played out.
That means 2019 winner Messi will keep his crown for another 12 months. The Barcelona superstar has six Ballons d’Or to his name, with rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus boasting five.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis talks with Russian President Putin about Hagia Sophia and East Med developmentsPanos - Jul 23, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon. During the communication the two…
Weather forecast: SunnyPanos - Jul 23, 2020
Fair weather is forecast on Thursday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…
Warships sailing to Kastelorizo: Tensions rise between Greece and Turkeymakis - Jul 22, 2020
A large number of Greek warships are sailing towards the region around the island of Kastelorizo in the southeastern Mediterranean,…
Leave a Comment