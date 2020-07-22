LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

No Ballon d'Or winner in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic

22 July 2020
There will be no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing that due to the “lack of sufficient fair conditions”, the prize that has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times will not be awarded for this calendar year.

A prestigious Golden Ball has been handed out to the best player on the planet since 1956, however, the decision has been taken that it would not be right to pick out a leading performer given the circumstances in which professional sport is currently being played out.

That means 2019 winner Messi will keep his crown for another 12 months. The Barcelona superstar has six Ballons d’Or to his name, with rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus boasting five.

