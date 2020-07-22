Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Hardalias says no plans for new lockdown

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, briefed the press corp on Tuesday about the operational developments regarding the course of the coronavirus epidemic.

Over the last 19 days, 13.9% of those who came to Greece by any means were checked, with 295 cases being imported from abroad.

As Mr. Hardalias said, the first 5 countries in imported cases were Serbia with 78, Bulgaria with 63, Romania with 61, Albania with 23, and the USA with 6. Specifically, out of the total of 295 imported cases, “76% are from the four Balkan countries”.

Taking stock of the current situation, Mr. Hardalias said that until Sunday:

-4,007 cases have been recorded

– of these 435 are currently active, 1030 have been discharged, 2347 have recovered from their home, 195, unfortunately, did not make it

Especially when it comes to border control, Nikos Hardalias announced that in the first 3 weeks:

– 918032 people arrived in Greece

– 620652 have arrived by air

– The 48720 by boat

– The 248660 by road

– 127,000 tests were performed, which means that 13.9% of those who came were checked

– the confirmed cases are 295: At the airports, we had 105 in ports 4 and land borders 186.