LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

21 July 2020
2 Views

Mostly fair weather is forecast on Tuesday, with some clouds in northern areas.

Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-6 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 32C in northern Greece where there is a chance of showers in the afternooon, 19C and 33C in the west, from 18C to 34C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 21C and 29C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 21C to 31C. Some clouds in Thessaloniki, possibility of showers in the afternoon with temperatures between 20C and 29C.

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn

Panos - Jul 21, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the agreement reached this morning in Brussels for the Recovery Fund after…

Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greece
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greece

makis - Jul 20, 2020

The government is taking additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, following recommendations the panel of infectious disease…

Greek oil tanker attacked by pirates in West Africa – 13 seamen kidnapped
GREECE
shares45 views
GREECE
shares45 views

Greek oil tanker attacked by pirates in West Africa – 13 seamen kidnapped

Panos - Jul 20, 2020

Thirteen seafarers on the Greek Oil/Chemical Tanker CURACAO TRADER, IMO No: 9340908 have been kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn

Panos - Jul 21, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the agreement reached this morning in Brussels for the Recovery Fund after five days of negotiations. “It was a…

Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greece
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greece

makis - Jul 20, 2020

The government is taking additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, following recommendations the panel of infectious disease experts. The new measures will apply in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn

Panos - Jul 21, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the agreement reached this morning in Brussels for the Recovery Fund after five days of negotiations. “It was a…

Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greece
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greece

makis - Jul 20, 2020

The government is taking additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, following recommendations the panel of infectious disease experts. The new measures will apply in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments