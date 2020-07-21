PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the agreement reached this morning in Brussels for the Recovery Fund after five days of negotiations. “It was a reasonable and fair compromise. We have reached a historic agreement,” he said.

As the Prime Minister announced, the Greek delegation is leaving Brussels with a total package of more than 70 billion euros. Of these, as the Prime Minister said, 19 billion relate to grants, 12.5 billion to loans and the rest from the European budget.

“We have finally succeeded today in launching a very ambitious response, a response that addresses the symmetrical shock caused by the pandemic in all economies. I think it is a reaction that shows that Europe is listening to the roar of impending events.

Circumstances define us and our choices ultimately determine us, and today Europe has shown that it can rise to the occasion. It responds with a Recovery Fund of 750 billion euros and a budget for the next 7 years amounting to 1,074 trillion. “, said the Prime Minister.