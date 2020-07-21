Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greece

The government is taking additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, following recommendations the panel of infectious disease experts. The new measures will apply in parallel with those that have already entered into force for entry into the country from Promachonas.

As the government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced, from tomorrow at midnight (Tuesday to Wednesday) until August 4, entry into Greece for essential transportation will be allowed only from Kakavia, Krystallopigi, Evzonous, Promahonas, Nymfaio and Kymi.

2. Those who have a residence permit and an expatriate permit are required to complete the PLF (the special health form).

3. Land workers who may leave the country before the 4th of August, will not have the right to return, since it was determined they were a potential source of the spread of coronavirus.

The professor of infectious diseases, Nikos Sypsas, stressed that if necessary “new restrictive measures will be taken in time. From the simplest to local lockdown”.

However, he assured that the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus in Greece is manageable. “We are not in the second wave yet. Greece is a safe country. We just want to stay that way and not have an ‘accident.’”