Masks in supermarkets mandatory for employees and consumers from July 18

The use of a non-medical mask in supermarkets, both for employees and consumers, will mandatory effective from tomorrow, Saturday, following a relevant Joint Ministerial Decision.

The directive was made public in a post Twitter by the Secretary General of Commerce and Consumer, Panagiotis Stampoulidis.

“Implementing the decision of the National Committee for the Protection of Public Health against COVID-19, a JMC is issued which makes the use of non-medical masks in supermarkets by employees & consumers mandatory from tomorrow,” tweeted Mr. Stampoulidis in his post.

Given that the cases are in double digits every day and there is a relaxation in the implementation of the measures against the coronavirus, the obligatory use of the mask in the supermarkets was expected to return from next Monday or Tuesday, however it seems that the decisions were hastened, as many consumers choose to do their household shopping at the weekend.