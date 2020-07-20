LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Masks in supermarkets mandatory for employees and consumers from July 18

19 July 2020
9 Views

The use of a non-medical mask in supermarkets, both for employees and consumers, will mandatory effective from tomorrow, Saturday, following a relevant Joint Ministerial Decision.

The directive was made public in a post Twitter by the Secretary General of Commerce and Consumer, Panagiotis Stampoulidis.

“Implementing the decision of the National Committee for the Protection of Public Health against COVID-19, a JMC is issued which makes the use of non-medical masks in supermarkets by employees & consumers mandatory from tomorrow,” tweeted Mr. Stampoulidis in his post.

Given that the cases are in double digits every day and there is a relaxation in the implementation of the measures against the coronavirus, the obligatory use of the mask in the supermarkets was expected to return from next Monday or Tuesday, however it seems that the decisions were hastened, as many consumers choose to do their household shopping at the weekend.

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases

Panos - Jul 20, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced today 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Greece, 16 of which were…

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - Jul 20, 2020

Mostly fair weather is forecast on Monday, with some clouds in northern areas. Winds are expected to blow from westerly…

Erdogan inspects Hagia Sophia ahead of Islamic prayer on July 24
DEFENCE
shares29 views
DEFENCE
shares29 views

Erdogan inspects Hagia Sophia ahead of Islamic prayer on July 24

Panos - Jul 19, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Hagia Sophia and inspected the ongoing preparations at the site ahead of the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases

Panos - Jul 20, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced today 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Greece, 16 of which were detected at the country’s gateways. The total…

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - Jul 20, 2020

Mostly fair weather is forecast on Monday, with some clouds in northern areas. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-6 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases

Panos - Jul 20, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced today 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Greece, 16 of which were detected at the country’s gateways. The total…

Weather forecast: Fair
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Fair

Panos - Jul 20, 2020

Mostly fair weather is forecast on Monday, with some clouds in northern areas. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-6 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments