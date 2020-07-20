Greek oil tanker attacked by pirates in West Africa – 13 seamen kidnapped

Thirteen seafarers on the Greek Oil/Chemical Tanker CURACAO TRADER, IMO No: 9340908 have been kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, 210 miles off the coast of Benin, in West Africa.

The pirate attack took place on Friday and the assailants kidnapped 13 of the 19 crew members, who are Ukrainians and Russians, according to management company Alison Mangement Corp. The vessel is continuing its journey at a reduced speed due to lack of manpower.

The MV Frio Chikuma, a Reefer/Containership ship that belongs to the Laskaridis family is sailing to the location at full speed for immediate assistance. It is expected to reach the ship by tonight.

Alison Mangement Corp. emphasises that its immediate concern is the wellbeing and the release of abducted sailors and emphasises that it will do everything possible to achieve their release as soon as possible.