Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather is forecast on Friday, with some clouds in northern areas.
Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-7 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 31C in northern Greece, 21C and 33C in the west, from 21C to 28C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 22C and 30C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 20C to 32C. Some clouds in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 20C and 29C.
