Tesla entering Greek market

17 July 2020
Greece is one of the countries that Tesla has been looking at closely in recent years, having established a small technology hub in Democritus for the past 2 years.

The electric vehicle manufacturing giant appears to be a step closer to making its dynamic entry into the Greek market, as can be confirmed by the fact that it has included two job openings on its official website.

One concerns the Sales Department and Car Delivery, while the second one is seeking a Tesla Advisor in Athens who will take over customer support.

Sales & Delivery Manager

As we prepare for our exciting new entry in to Greece, we are looking to recruit a Sales & Delivery Manager to lead our brand new team in Athens.

As a Sales & Delivery Manager at Tesla you’ll be responsible for overseeing and driving sales and delivery operations in your local market. Before anything else you’re a people leader, striving to inspire and unafraid to show the way. Your team will look to you to set the standard for open communication, active problem solving, and a positive work environment. We expect you to be 100% committed to the success of your team, and actively involve yourself in your team members’ growth and development. You are a hands-on coach with a strong business acumen. You seek constant improvement of performance and have a strong understanding of numbers and KPIs.

Recent Comments