New York Times: Greek wine among the top under $20
The New York Times on July 10 featured a Greek wine among the “20 Under $20: Wines That Feed the Soul.” The Times’ wine critic Eric Asimov writes, “In these strange times, I find grounding in wine. Not through self-medication, though I do not disparage the buzz. But simply through the fascinating combination of grape, place, and person that can make every good bottle either a new adventure or an old, beloved story.
“I went in search of thrills and values late last month. Or rather, I did it pandemic style, letting my fingers do the shopping through the online inventories of New York wine shops. I tried them all at home and have come up with what I think is an excellent and unusual assortment of 20 wines under $20. They come from 11 different countries, in a quite different proportion from my usual array”.
Asimov noted, “Now, I can’t emphasize this enough: I am not asserting that these 20 bottles are the best values in the world under $20. They are all excellent deals, but they represent simply a cross-section of what I could find on the websites of Manhattan retail shops in June 2020”.
Source: Tornos
