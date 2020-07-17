Greek FM Dendias: If Turkey attempts drilling, Greece will defend its rights

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent a clear warning message to Turkey that if it violates the sovereignty of Greece, we will do our duty”.

“There is no possibility of retreating”, Mr. Dendias clarified, in case Turkey wants to start drilling in Greek EEZ.

Nikos Dendias stressed that Turkey knows very well what will happen in case it tries to violate the sovereignty of our country, as Greece and the Greek government will do its duty and according to the Constitution will defend its rights.

“Greece has a clear obligation and will defend its rights. We have nothing else to discuss or negotiate. Turkey must respect international and maritime law. Things are serious with Turkey. All this time of the Mitsotakis government and despite the hopes, it has led the relations through an alley with unacceptable acts. The country will fully defend its sovereignty and its rights, as required by its Constitution and as any government would do”, said the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister stressed that we should be ready”. All the behavior of Turkey lately does not allow Greece to be complacent”, he specified.

As Nikos Dendias said, “74 is the most characteristic and sad situation in which Turkey has taken advantage of the power vacuum in the United States”.