Flight bans to Greece from Sweden and Turkey extended

Bans on incoming flights to Greece will be extended until July 19 for Sweden and until July 31 for Turkey, according to the new air directives for non-EU citizens.

The Greek Civil Aviation Authority informs the public about the aviation directive that is valid from today until July 31 at midnight and concerns the extension of the ban on entry to the country of non-EU citizens.

Following the decision of the European Union to remove Serbia and Montenegro from the list of Covid-19 safe countries from which travel is allowed, the 12 countries that remain on the European list and are exempted from the bans are the following: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Albania and Northern Macedonia, an air directive (notam) came into force, from today, Thursday 16 July until the 31st of the month at 23:59, which provides that all flights between Greece and these two states will be conducted only at “Eleftherios Venizelos” excluding the routes at the other airports.