Covid-19 Greece – 35 new cases, 13 cases from abroad

The National Public Health Organisation announced, Thursday, 35 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, 13 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 3939, of which 54.9% are men.

1,069 (27.1%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2035 (51.7%) are related to an already known case.

There are 14 patients intubated. Their median age is 58 years. 3 (21.4%) are women and the rest are men. 78.6% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older. 123 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, no new deaths have been recorded, with the death toll standing at 193. 62 (32.1%) women and the rest men. The median age of our dying fellow citizens was 76 years and 95.9% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.