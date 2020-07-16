LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Provocative show in front of Hagia Sophia on anniversary of failed 2016 coup in Turkey

16 July 2020
4 Views

The Turkish pro-Islamic government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan put on a show in front of the Hagia Sophia to commemorate the failed coup attempt against him in July 2016.

The provocative, large scale production, which was recorded outside the Hagia Sophia, focuses on a group of young people, wearing red blouses and black pants accompanied by background music that are heard in similar shows about celebrations of the Fall of Constantinople in 1453.

The setting up of Erdogan’s new propaganda show in front of the Hagia Sophia is not accidental, a few days after the decision to turn the monument into a mosque and the global backlash it caused.

 

You may be interested

Three migrants arrested at Ritsona refugee camp for possession of weapons
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Three migrants arrested at Ritsona refugee camp for possession of weapons

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

Greek police arrested three migrants at the Ritsona refugee camp in Euboea after the three were found to have weapons…

There will only be 5 million Greeks by 2100, shocking survey reveals
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

There will only be 5 million Greeks by 2100, shocking survey reveals

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

The population of Greece in 2100 will have dwindled to only 5.48 million, according to the bleak estimates of a…

Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation announced, Wednesday, 27 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 4 were detected…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Three migrants arrested at Ritsona refugee camp for possession of weapons
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Three migrants arrested at Ritsona refugee camp for possession of weapons

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

Greek police arrested three migrants at the Ritsona refugee camp in Euboea after the three were found to have weapons in their possession. Following a search in…

There will only be 5 million Greeks by 2100, shocking survey reveals
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

There will only be 5 million Greeks by 2100, shocking survey reveals

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

The population of Greece in 2100 will have dwindled to only 5.48 million, according to the bleak estimates of a research by the University of Washington Institute…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Three migrants arrested at Ritsona refugee camp for possession of weapons
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Three migrants arrested at Ritsona refugee camp for possession of weapons

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

Greek police arrested three migrants at the Ritsona refugee camp in Euboea after the three were found to have weapons in their possession. Following a search in…

There will only be 5 million Greeks by 2100, shocking survey reveals
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

There will only be 5 million Greeks by 2100, shocking survey reveals

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

The population of Greece in 2100 will have dwindled to only 5.48 million, according to the bleak estimates of a research by the University of Washington Institute…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments