Hagia Sophia poll: Greeks disappointed with EU and Russia stance on matter
Greeks have been deeply affected by the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque from the Turkish government, as the results of a nationwide poll conducted by the company Interview for Vergina Television revealed.
According to the findings, for 70% of Greeks, the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is a blow to their religious sentiment with 80% believing that Christianity as a whole should be concerned.
The vast majority of the respondents appear disappointed (87%) with the stance the EU has taken on the matter, while 77% disapprove of Russia’s stance on the issue. 77% believe that the EU will not reject the sanctions requested by Greece against Turkey.
In terms of the Greek government’s response, 53% of those asked believe it should have done more, as opposed to 40% of citizens who say that the government has done and is doing what it can on the matter.
