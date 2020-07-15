LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkish FM Cavusoglu: In Spain there were also mosques turned into Churches

15 July 2020
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reacted to the European Union’s unequivocal condemnation of the decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to turn the Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Foreign Minister said during a meeting with his Maltese counterpart that Ankara “rejects the words of condemnation used by the EU” to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque. As the report notes, he also said that “in Spain there are some mosques that have been turned into churches”.

The Turkish diplomat apparently forgot to mention that the Churches in Spain were converted back into their original religions after having been turned into mosques by the Arab conquerors, and during the low Middle Ages, not in 2020…

