General Floros visits Israel: Eastern Mediterranean & military cooperation on the meeting’s agenda
The Chiefs of General Staff of Greece and Israel had the opportunity to discuss the formation of a common understanding on the promotion of stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, in the light of recent developments, during the official visit to Israel on Tuesday of General Konstantinos Floros.
The Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, and his Greek counterpart, also discussed the further deepening of military cooperation between the two countries, which includes joint actions and exercises with the participation of all three branches of the Armed Forces, to the benefit of both sides.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 58 new cases reportedPanos - Jul 15, 2020
The National Public Health Organisation announced, Tuesday, 58 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, 28 of which were detected following…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jul 15, 2020
Mostly fair on Wednesday overall, but localized rain and even thunderstorms expected in the afternoon in NE Greece. Variable winds,…
Tripartite meeting of Greece, Germany and Turkey on Hagia Sophia in Berlinmakis - Jul 14, 2020
A tripartite meeting between Greece, Turkey and Germany took place in Berlin just 24 hours after the decision to turn…
Leave a Comment