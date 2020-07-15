LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

General Floros visits Israel: Eastern Mediterranean & military cooperation on the meeting’s agenda

15 July 2020
The Chiefs of General Staff of Greece and Israel had the opportunity to discuss the formation of a common understanding on the promotion of stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, in the light of recent developments, during the official visit to Israel on Tuesday of General Konstantinos Floros.
The Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, and his Greek counterpart, also discussed the further deepening of military cooperation between the two countries, which includes joint actions and exercises with the participation of all three branches of the Armed Forces, to the benefit of both sides.

