Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair on Tuesday overall, but localized rain and even thunderstorms expected in the afternoon in NE Greece.
Variable winds, with velocities of 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, reaching 7 in the Aegean Islands and Crete. Temperatures from 17C to 34C. In Athens, generally fair with northerly winds 2 to 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 33C. In Thessaloniki, slightly overcast with thin rain at night. NNW winds 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 at the Thermaikos Gulf and dropping to 4 at night. Temperatures from 20C to 30C.
You may be interested
Hagia Sophia – Cavusoglu provokes: Greece has no right to speakmakis - Jul 13, 2020
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was provocative once again during an interview on TRT television on the issue of Hagia…
Turkish parliament passes disputed bar associations lawPanos - Jul 13, 2020
Turkey’s parliament passed a law on Saturday on changing the structure of bar associations, a move that lawyers argue will…
“Alien-like” creature resembling E.T. discovered in ancient area of Pacific seafloorPanos - Jul 13, 2020
A marine creature that resembles the alien E.T. has been found growing in a prehistoric area of eastern Pacific seafloor…
Leave a Comment