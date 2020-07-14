Greek President Sakellarolpoulou expressed support to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew over Hagia Sophia
The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her support to the Ecumenical Patriarch following the conversion of the historic Hagia Sophia by the Turkish President into an Islamic Mosque during a phone contact.
The President expressed her support and solidarity to the Patriarch on behalf of the entire Greek people.
Mrs. Sakellaropoulou told the Church leader she was willing to contribute in any way to raise awareness and mobilise the international community so that the Hagia Sophia remains a universal monument of culture and religious dialogue.
