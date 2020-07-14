EU calls on Turkey to “urgently reconsider” decision on Hagia Sophia

EU foreign ministers condemned Turkey’s decision to convert Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque, as it may fuel mistrust between religious communities, European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Monday.

Foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) gathered in Brussels today (July 13) to discuss Turkey and international issues in an actual meeting for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, with the issue of the Hagia Sophia taking centre stage.

“An important issue was about Hagia Sophia. The council has condemned Turkey’s decision to convert such an emblematic monument as Hagia Sophia back to a mosque. This decision will inevitably fuel mistrust, promote renewed division between religious communities and undermine our efforts at dialogue and cooperation,” said European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in a press conference.

He noted that the issue of sanctions would be reconsidered and stressed that Turkey’s unilateral actions in the Eastern Mediterranean should cease.

The EU foreign ministers have supported the idea to call on Turkey to “urgently reconsider and reverse this decision,” Borrell said referring to Hagia Sophia.