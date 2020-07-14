LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases reported

14 July 2020
The National Public Health Organisation announced today, Monday, 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Greece, 7 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entrance gates.

The total number of cases is 3732, of which 54.5% are men. 962 (25.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1962 (52.6%) are related to an already known case.

Meanwhile, 12 patients are being treated intubated. Their average age is 59 years. 3 (25.0%) are women and the rest are men. 75.0% have an underlying disease or are elderly 70 years and older. 122 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

No new deaths have been recorded leaving the death rate at 193 across the country. 62 (32.1%) women and the rest men. The median age the fatalities was 76 years and 95.9% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.

