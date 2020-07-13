“Invasion” of Turkish fishermen, fishing from Mykonos to Agathonisi

Massive “invasion” in Greek territorial waters is taking place in recent days by a large number of Turkish fishing boats, three of which are currently fishing a short distance (2-3 n.miles) from the shores of Mykonos!

The position of the Turkish fishing vessels can be seen in the map of ships of MarineTraffic, while there are also relevant complaints from residents and visitors to the island. In particular, these are three large boats named Tuncay Sagun 6, Guler Kardesler 4 and Cihan Cengiz Karadeniz.

But apart from Mykonos, however, Turkish fishing vessels, and in fact of considerable size, appear at the same time to fish both off the coast of Paros and very close to the shores of Agathonisi.

Although this is not the first time that Turkish fishing boats have appeared en masse in such a short distance from the Greek coast (they have been located even just a mile away, something that is forbidden even for Greek fishermen), in this case the incident is of particular importance as it takes place just one day after the decree of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the conversion of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque.