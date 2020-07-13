LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

“Alien-like” creature resembling E.T. discovered in ancient area of Pacific seafloor

13 July 2020
A marine creature that resembles the alien E.T. has been found growing in a prehistoric area of eastern Pacific seafloor rock.

The “E.T. sponge” has been classified as a new species and genus, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday as it announced the discovery.

The creature was found in “an extraordinary seascape” 7,875 feet down, where strange looking creatures appeared to be growing from the rocky seafloor, NOAA says.

This “Forest of the Weird” — nearly 850 miles southwest of Hawaii — included an “alien-like community” of glass sponges that appeared to look back at the deep sea explorers with pink faces, NOAA reported.

“Rising high on a stalk, this sponge had a body with two large holes oddly reminiscent of the large eyes of the alien from the beloved movie, ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,’” NOAA officials said in a release.

Source: Miami Herald

