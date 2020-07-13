“Alien-like” creature resembling E.T. discovered in ancient area of Pacific seafloor
A marine creature that resembles the alien E.T. has been found growing in a prehistoric area of eastern Pacific seafloor rock.
The “E.T. sponge” has been classified as a new species and genus, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday as it announced the discovery.
The creature was found in “an extraordinary seascape” 7,875 feet down, where strange looking creatures appeared to be growing from the rocky seafloor, NOAA says.
This “Forest of the Weird” — nearly 850 miles southwest of Hawaii — included an “alien-like community” of glass sponges that appeared to look back at the deep sea explorers with pink faces, NOAA reported.
“Rising high on a stalk, this sponge had a body with two large holes oddly reminiscent of the large eyes of the alien from the beloved movie, ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,’” NOAA officials said in a release.
Source: Miami Herald
You may be interested
Michigan House passes Human Microchipping LegislationPanos - Jul 13, 2020
Despite the massive issues and state of emergency in Michigan the state’s House of Representatives found the time to pass…
“Invasion” of Turkish fishermen, fishing from Mykonos to AgathonisiPanos - Jul 13, 2020
Massive “invasion” in Greek territorial waters is taking place in recent days by a large number of Turkish fishing boats,…
Greek PM Mitsotakis: Turkish decision to convert Hagia Sophia to Mosque is deplorablePanos - Jul 13, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis responded to Turkey’s provocation and President Erdogan’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque calling…
Leave a Comment