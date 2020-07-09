LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

9 July 2020
Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 20C-32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-32C.

Mostly fair in Athens, 24C-32C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.

