Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.
Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C.
Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 20C-32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-32C.
Mostly fair in Athens, 24C-32C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.
You may be interested
Greece, Hungary discuss energy cooperationPanos - Jul 09, 2020
Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday met with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. The…
Turkish actions in Mediterranean counterproductive for stability, US State Dept. saysPanos - Jul 09, 2020
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer expressed Washington’s deep concern over Turkey’s actions in…
Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in ThracePanos - Jul 09, 2020
In an interview with Turkish Anadolu News Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesperson and special adviser to the President of…
Leave a Comment