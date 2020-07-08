LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

8 July 2020
8 Views

Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 20C-32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-32C.

Mostly fair in Athens, 24C-32C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.

You may be interested

Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Six men have been arrested after Dutch police discovered a torture chamber containing a dentist’s chair, handcuffs, and tools. The…

Greeks who survived Holocaust as children speak out after decades of silence
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Greeks who survived Holocaust as children speak out after decades of silence

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

“I celebrated my seventh birthday inside the camp of Bergen-Belsen with a piece of bread and sticks for candles,” recalls…

Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported, zero deaths
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported, zero deaths

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 27 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, 14 of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Six men have been arrested after Dutch police discovered a torture chamber containing a dentist’s chair, handcuffs, and tools. The makeshift prison had been created by converting…

Greeks who survived Holocaust as children speak out after decades of silence
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Greeks who survived Holocaust as children speak out after decades of silence

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

“I celebrated my seventh birthday inside the camp of Bergen-Belsen with a piece of bread and sticks for candles,” recalls 83-year-old Lola Angel, one of the few…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messages

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Six men have been arrested after Dutch police discovered a torture chamber containing a dentist’s chair, handcuffs, and tools. The makeshift prison had been created by converting…

Greeks who survived Holocaust as children speak out after decades of silence
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Greeks who survived Holocaust as children speak out after decades of silence

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

“I celebrated my seventh birthday inside the camp of Bergen-Belsen with a piece of bread and sticks for candles,” recalls 83-year-old Lola Angel, one of the few…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments