Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported, zero deaths
The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 27 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, 14 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entrance gates. The total number of cases is 3589, of which 54.7% are men.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and a total of 193 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years of which 61 (31.8%) women and the rest men. The number of patients treated by intubation is 10 (54.5% men). Their average age is 59 years. 4 (40.0%) are women and the rest are men. 90.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.
You may be interested
Dutch police find torture chamber after tips from unencrypted messagesPanos - Jul 08, 2020
Six men have been arrested after Dutch police discovered a torture chamber containing a dentist’s chair, handcuffs, and tools. The…
Greeks who survived Holocaust as children speak out after decades of silencePanos - Jul 08, 2020
“I celebrated my seventh birthday inside the camp of Bergen-Belsen with a piece of bread and sticks for candles,” recalls…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jul 08, 2020
Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair…
Leave a Comment