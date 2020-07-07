Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliate

“If the European Union makes a decision against Turkey, we will have to respond. This will not help the solution,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu after meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Regarding the tension with France, the Turkish Foreign Minister claimed that his country had proved that France’s allegations of possible harassment against its ships in the Eastern Mediterranean were false, while appearing provocative in front of Borell, saying: “The EU must support the solution, not the conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

Borell stated he is in Turkey to help find a solution through dialogue between Greece and Turkey on the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cavusoglu replied that his country would not allow Greece and Cyprus to take Turkey hostage, he said, and called on the EU to be an “honest mediator”.