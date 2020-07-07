Greece and Egypt reciprocally lift quarantine on tourists
Greece and Egypt decided to reciprocally lift the quarantine for tourists between their countries, according to a joint statement issued by Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis and Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Anany, which will be presented later by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an official announcement.
According to Athens News Agency (amna.gr), this is the first corresponding tourist agreement in Egypt with a country of the European Union.
The two countries now aim to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector in an effort to resume activities in the vital economic sector.
The lifting of the quarantine is accompanied by the decision that if a tourist is infected with the Covid-19 virus in one of the two countries, they will be able to return home for treatment, as long as the medical protocols set by the authorities are met.
